Particle Falls, a Spectacular Display...

Particle Falls, a Spectacular Display With a Pressing Environmental...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

The public exhibit Shimmer: The Art of Light presented light art in myriad forms. Britt Flood roamed with a handheld projector to demonstrate how far one must travel when "Chasing the Muse."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... 11 hr June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Tue NobodysBusiness 5
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Mar 5 natureboy 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC