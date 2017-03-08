Orange County jury views rock alleged...

Orange County jury views rock allegedly used to kill UNC professor Feng Liu in 2014

An Orange County jury got its first look Friday at a rock that prosecutors contend was used to kill UNC research professor Feng Liu near UNC's campus in 2014. Troy Arrington, 30, of Chapel Hill has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.

