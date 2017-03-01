Orange County Briefs: Waste and Recycling Center closed; S. Greensboro St. section closing
The Eubanks Road Waste and Recycling Center closed last week for a "significant modernization project" and is likely to be closed for the rest of the year. A Temporary Waste Center located less than a mile away on Millhouse Road was set to open on Thursday, March 2. The temporary center will be staffed and will operate the same hours as the Eubanks Road Center, but will have limited services for only the disposal of household garbage, bulky items, scrap metal, yard waste and electronics.
