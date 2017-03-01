Orange County Briefs: Waste and Recyc...

Orange County Briefs: Waste and Recycling Center closed; S. Greensboro St. section closing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Eubanks Road Waste and Recycling Center closed last week for a "significant modernization project" and is likely to be closed for the rest of the year. A Temporary Waste Center located less than a mile away on Millhouse Road was set to open on Thursday, March 2. The temporary center will be staffed and will operate the same hours as the Eubanks Road Center, but will have limited services for only the disposal of household garbage, bulky items, scrap metal, yard waste and electronics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan '17 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan '17 Dolly 38
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC