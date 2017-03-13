New Oxford boutique sets open house, ribbon cutting
A new Oxford retail shop offering women's apparel and accessories opened quietly a few months ago, but now plans a ribbon cutting to celebrate its founding. The Purple Bird boutique, at 128 Hillsboro Street, opened in September, and so far, owner Heather Welsh is optimistic -- while also being realistic about the business.
