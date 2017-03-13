New Oxford boutique sets open house, ...

New Oxford boutique sets open house, ribbon cutting

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

A new Oxford retail shop offering women's apparel and accessories opened quietly a few months ago, but now plans a ribbon cutting to celebrate its founding. The Purple Bird boutique, at 128 Hillsboro Street, opened in September, and so far, owner Heather Welsh is optimistic -- while also being realistic about the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Thu June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Mar 14 NobodysBusiness 5
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Mar 5 natureboy 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC