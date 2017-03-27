NCAE bestows 2017 Friend of Education...

NCAE bestows 2017 Friend of Education Award on Larry Hall

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Larry D. Hall, the newly appointed secretary of the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has received the 2017 North Carolina Association of Educator's Friend of Education Award. The award was presented to Hall by NCAE President Mark Jewell on March 24 during the first organization's business session of the NCAE Convention held in Raleigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Mar 25 Jimmy 17
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Mar 24 Daddy 2
kathy curtin Mar 20 JOSEPH CLEARY 2
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Mar 19 lavo 6
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb '17 gantte 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC