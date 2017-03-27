NCAE bestows 2017 Friend of Education Award on Larry Hall
Larry D. Hall, the newly appointed secretary of the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has received the 2017 North Carolina Association of Educator's Friend of Education Award. The award was presented to Hall by NCAE President Mark Jewell on March 24 during the first organization's business session of the NCAE Convention held in Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 24
|Daddy
|2
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb '17
|gantte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC