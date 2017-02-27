NC: Chapel Hill Council Delays Light-Rail Station Concept Report
Feb. 28--The Town Council postponed a consultant's report Monday on a weeklong series of light-rail transit station planning workshops held in the community. Consultants with Gateway Planning and GB Place Making are scheduled to return March 13 for the report.
