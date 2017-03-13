Muslim neighbors slain: Defendant fac...

Muslim neighbors slain: Defendant faces families in court

Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Craig Hicks, center, charged with the murder of three Muslim students in Chapel Hill, N.C., sits with attorneys Terry Alford, left, and Steve Freedman as he makes an appearance in a Durham County courtroom on March 14, 2017. less Craig Hicks, center, charged with the murder of three Muslim students in Chapel Hill, N.C., sits with attorneys Terry Alford, left, and Steve Freedman as he makes an appearance in a Durham County courtroom on ... more DURHAM, N.C. - A man accused of gunning down his Muslim neighbors showed no emotion during a brief court appearance Tuesday where he faced his victims' relatives for the first time in nearly two years.

