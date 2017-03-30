Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star PG Blake Harris plans official visit
In the market for another guard/wing type of player, Michigan State recruiting has been in contact with four-star point guard Blake Harris. The electrifying athlete from Chapel Hill, N.C., narrowed his list of potential suitors down to four, but will be taking officials in the coming weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spartan Avenue.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tar heels
|11 hr
|uk fan for life
|1
|sue
|23 hr
|cuz i fookin can
|2
|sarah boring
|23 hr
|cuz i fookin can
|2
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 24
|Daddy
|2
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC