Man convicted in beating death of UNC professor
Jurors deliberated for a little more than four hours over two days before finding Troy Arrington Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Feng Liu. "This is the culmination of a tragedy all the way around," Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour said as he tacked an extra 128 to 166 months in prison onto Arrington's life sentence for the robbery charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Thu
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC