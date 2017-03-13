Man convicted in beating death of UNC...

Man convicted in beating death of UNC professor

Jurors deliberated for a little more than four hours over two days before finding Troy Arrington Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Feng Liu. "This is the culmination of a tragedy all the way around," Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour said as he tacked an extra 128 to 166 months in prison onto Arrington's life sentence for the robbery charge.

