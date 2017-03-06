Jewish Food Has Gotten Hip. But If You Go Back Far Enough, It's Always Been Fusion.

The first event of its kind, hosted by the Carolina Center for Jewish Studies and generously sponsored by UNC alumni Jimmy and Susan Pittleman, the symposium attracted a packed house and offered hardly a moment for quiet reflection; attendees broke away from the often lively discussions only to eat. "[The Pittlemans] wanted a program related to Jewish-American food," said Marcie Cohen Ferris, an American studies professor who cochaired the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.