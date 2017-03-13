Jailhouse witness: Troy Arrington bra...

Jailhouse witness: Troy Arrington bragged about killing UNC professor Feng Lui

13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Accused killer Troy Arrington's fellow inmate at the Orange County jail, Ethan Peace, testified Tuesday that Arrington bragged in jail about murdering Feng Liu to impress fellow inmates with his toughness. Arrington, 30, of Chapel Hill, and Derick Davis II, 26, of Durham, are accused of killing Liu.

Chapel Hill, NC

