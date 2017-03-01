Infant MRIs show autism linked to increased cerebrospinal fluid
MRIs show a brain anomaly in nearly 70 percent of babies at high risk of developing the condition who go on to be diagnosed, laying the groundwork for a predictive aid for pediatricians and the search for a potential treatment IMAGE: Right: MRI of a baby at 6 months who was diagnosed with autism at 2 years. The dark space between the brain folds and skull indicate increased amounts of cerebrospinal... view more CHAPEL HILL, NC - A national research network led by UNC School of Medicine's Joseph Piven, MD, found that many toddlers diagnosed with autism at two years of age had a substantially greater amount of extra-axial cerebrospinal fluid at six and 12 months of age, before diagnosis is possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|6 hr
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|16 hr
|natureboy
|1
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|jacobmote
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC