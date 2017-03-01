Infant MRIs show autism linked to inc...

Infant MRIs show autism linked to increased cerebrospinal fluid

MRIs show a brain anomaly in nearly 70 percent of babies at high risk of developing the condition who go on to be diagnosed, laying the groundwork for a predictive aid for pediatricians and the search for a potential treatment IMAGE: Right: MRI of a baby at 6 months who was diagnosed with autism at 2 years. The dark space between the brain folds and skull indicate increased amounts of cerebrospinal... view more CHAPEL HILL, NC - A national research network led by UNC School of Medicine's Joseph Piven, MD, found that many toddlers diagnosed with autism at two years of age had a substantially greater amount of extra-axial cerebrospinal fluid at six and 12 months of age, before diagnosis is possible.

