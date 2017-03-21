Increase in testosterone use linked to TV ads, UNC study says
Men were more likely to use testosterone after seeing testosterone therapy ads on TV, a study by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found. Testosterone use increased substantially in the U.S. from 2000-13, especially among men who didn't necessarily need it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|Mon
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Sun
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC