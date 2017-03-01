ICTV: Meeks, Britt Close Out Senior Night
Kennedy Meeks and Nate Britt took the floor after their 90-83 victory over Duke on Saturday night, sharing memories, thankfulness and laughter with the Smith Center. "I'm just blessed to have you in my life," Meeks said to Britt.
