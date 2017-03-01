Gov. Cooper budget request omits med ...

Gov. Cooper budget request omits med school expansions at UNC-Chapel Hill, ECU

While he favors giving the UNC system some of what it's asked for on the spending front, Gov. Roy Cooper's fiscal 2017-18 budget request wouldn't fund a proposed expansion of the medical schools at UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University. The omission of the system's $10 million-a-year request, designed to set the groundwork for UNC and ECU to eventually admit 90 more would-be M.D.s a year, stood out because elsewhere in the budget request, Cooper and his staff favored increasing state aid for medical residencies by $30 million a year.

