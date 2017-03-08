GoTriangle, Orange, Durham eye light-...

GoTriangle, Orange, Durham eye light-rail reports, votes in April

Thursday

Updated bus and light-rail investment plans should be available for Durham and Orange counties to review and approve before the Federal Transit Administration's April 30 deadline, GoTriangle officials said Tuesday. The boards of commissioners in each county also will vote in late April on updated agreements for implementing their respective plans and for sharing the local costs of a $2.5 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit system.

Chapel Hill, NC

