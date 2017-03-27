Frank Mason of Kansas unanimous pick for AP All-America team

Kansas guard Frank Mason III pauses during the second half of the team's Midwest Regional final against Oregon in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Oregon won 74 - 60. FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Kansas guard Frank Mason III shoots in front of Michigan State forward Nick Ward and guard Alvin Ellis III during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.