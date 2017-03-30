Forest Hills Apartments Residents Spe...

Forest Hills Apartments Residents Speak, People in Power Respond.

Residents of Forest Hills Apartments in Garner appeared March 20 with little fanfare to tell Wake County commissioners their story: they'd received short notice that they'd have to pay much higher rents and/or move out of the place that had long been home to many of them. By Wednesday night, ten days later, dozens of Forest Hills residents, led by community activist Octavia Rainey, drew a notable crowd to a meeting in a Garner church on the issue.

