Fluoride on hold as OWASA reviews plans

Fluoride on hold as OWASA reviews plans

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Workers responded to a water main break in February 2017 near Foxcroft Drive after an excessive amount of fluoride was added to OWASA's water treatment system. The issues shut down water service to over 80,000 customers for 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Sat Jimmy 17
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Fri Daddy 2
kathy curtin Mar 20 JOSEPH CLEARY 2
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Mar 19 lavo 6
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb '17 gantte 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC