Film Room To The Field: Shotgun Mechanics
Mike demonstrates a proper way to execute the shotgun snap as instructed by his position coach at UNC, Sam Pittman. Former UNC offensive tackle, Mike Ingersoll, is back in Chapel Hill pursuing his law degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Sat
|Grayson
|4
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC