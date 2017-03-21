Film Room To The Field: Jump Sets

Film Room To The Field: Jump Sets

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Scout.com

Former UNC offensive tackle, Mike Ingersoll, is back in Chapel Hill pursuing his law degree. In his spare time he will address questions that you, the reader, have about the football team--his experiences and his opinions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kathy curtin Mon JOSEPH CLEARY 2
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Sun Aminu Timberlake 1
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Mar 19 lavo 6
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb '17 gantte 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC