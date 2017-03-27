Federal jury charges ex-Newman Center...

Federal jury charges ex-Newman Center finance director with fraud

A former administrator was indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of embezzling more than $134,000 from UNC's Newman Catholic Student Center Parish. Brian Lee Cansler, 26, of 2701 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill, was charged Monday with eight federal felonies, including four counts of fradulent use of a credit card, two counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft, according to court documents.

