Federal jury charges ex-Newman Center finance director with fraud
A former administrator was indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of embezzling more than $134,000 from UNC's Newman Catholic Student Center Parish. Brian Lee Cansler, 26, of 2701 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill, was charged Monday with eight federal felonies, including four counts of fradulent use of a credit card, two counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tar heels
|15 hr
|uk fan for life
|1
|sue
|Wed
|cuz i fookin can
|2
|sarah boring
|Wed
|cuz i fookin can
|2
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 24
|Daddy
|2
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC