Entertainment Briefs: The Connells to headline benefit concert for Bill Ladd
Cat's Cradle will host a benefit concert for Bill Ladd March 31 featuring The Connells, The Roman Spring and Arrow Beach. All proceeds from the evening will go to help former Johnny Quest, Jolene and Two Dollar Pistol Bill Ladd battle colon cancer.
