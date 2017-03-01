Entertainment briefs: Bombadil to perform free concert in support of new album
Durham band Bombadil will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 celebrating the release of their new recording "Fences." Bombadil will perform at Chaz's Bull City Records, 2600 Hillsborough Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|Eduardo
|2
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC