Durham Grit Award: Spelling bee four
"Amazing. In all capital letters," concluded Lou Rollins, director of special projects for Duke University's Office of Durham and Regional Affairs, as the Duke Regional Spelling Bee took a break with four students still in competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|16 hr
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Sun
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC