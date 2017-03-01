Duke's Allen receives T for elbowing UNC's Robinson in face

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Duke guard Grayson Allen has received a technical foul for elbowing North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson in the face late in the first half of Saturday night's rivalry game. Allen had the ball with Robinson guarding him, and as the Duke guard drove by him, his left elbow caught Robinson in the face with 3:09 left in the half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.