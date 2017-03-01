Duke's Allen receives T for elbowing ...

Duke's Allen receives T for elbowing UNC's Robinson in face

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Duke guard Grayson Allen has received a technical foul for elbowing North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson in the face late in the first half of Saturday night's rivalry game. Allen had the ball with Robinson guarding him, and as the Duke guard drove by him, his left elbow caught Robinson in the face with 3:09 left in the half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Fri Bob 1
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan '17 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan '17 Dolly 38
Can't find you (Aug '14) Jan '17 YourJason 4
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC