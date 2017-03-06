Duke med school reinforcing "core" lab services for research profs
Duke University's putting $31 million into updates of the common "core facilities" researchers in the various arms of the School of Medicine lean on to get their work done, the school's outgoing dean said in her final "state of the school" address to faculty. The effort's touching such services as lab-animal care and pathology.
