Duke med school reinforcing "core" la...

Duke med school reinforcing "core" lab services for research profs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Duke University's putting $31 million into updates of the common "core facilities" researchers in the various arms of the School of Medicine lean on to get their work done, the school's outgoing dean said in her final "state of the school" address to faculty. The effort's touching such services as lab-animal care and pathology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mon Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mon Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Sun natureboy 1
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan '17 jacobmote 7
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC