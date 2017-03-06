DPS to hold classes on - A Day Withou...

DPS to hold classes on - A Day Without a Woman'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Citing childcare concerns for low-income families, the Durham Public Schools announced Monday that it will not close March 8 to observe "A Day Without a Woman," a nationwide event to emphasize the role of women in national life. "We have decided that closing Durham Public Schools to students on March 8 would not be a good idea," L'Homme said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
booting big trucks (Jun '16) 20 hr Mr Policeman 2
Basketball 20 hr Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Sun natureboy 1
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan '17 jacobmote 7
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC