Downtown Durham Inc. unveils new CEO Nicole Thompson, master plan
It was an eventful Wednesday night for Downtown Durham Inc. as the downtown advocacy organization unveiled both its new CEO and master plan to the public at a reception at the 21C Museum Hotel. It was the first public appearance by DDI's newest Chief Executive Officer Nicole J. Thompson, who was announced as the successor to interim CEO Lew Myers in January.
