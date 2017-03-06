Disney imagineer plans North Carolina theme park
A Disney imagineer who helped design Epcot, Disneyland Paris and popular attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain and the Haunted Mansion is planning a theme park in North Carolina. Bob Baranick is planning to open "Whirligig Woods" in Saxapahaw in Alamance County near the Haw River as soon as 2019, according to multiple reports.
