Disney imagineer plans North Carolina theme park

A Disney imagineer who helped design Epcot, Disneyland Paris and popular attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain and the Haunted Mansion is planning a theme park in North Carolina. Bob Baranick is planning to open "Whirligig Woods" in Saxapahaw in Alamance County near the Haw River as soon as 2019, according to multiple reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.