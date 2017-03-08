Deborah Crowder says in affidavit that UNC paper classes were legitimate
With UNC-Chapel Hill potentially facing major NCAA sanctions over scores of classes that never met, one of the key figures in the paper class scandal said in an affidavit released Thursday that the classes were legitimate and not created to specifically help athletes. Deborah Crowder, a former department manager for the African and Afro-American Studies department, called the classes "customized educational opportunities for students to solve problems created by the institutional bureaucracy."
