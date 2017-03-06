Day Without a Woman,' - International Woman's Strike' is Wednesday; somea
International Women's Day, which had been celebrated since in 1908, will have a slightly different twist this year. On Wednesday, in addition to events surrounding the observance, two other organizations -- the International Women's Strike and the "Day Without A Woman"-- will rally women to step away from their jobs and take to the streets in a sign of solidarity.
