Checkpoints near schools getting closer look amid immigrant fear

A sheriff's checkpoint near a school that raised concern last week in Durham County might not have happened in neighboring Orange or Wake counties, whose sheriff's offices say they avoid checkpoints near schools. In Orange County, the sheriff's office and the Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough police departments agreed after hearing concerns last summer not to hold checkpoints near schools when parents are dropping off and picking up children, sheriff's Chief Deputy Jamie Sykes said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.