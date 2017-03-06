Chapel Hill Town Council advances plans on American Legion property
The Chapel Hill Town Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution approving the proposed financing of the purchase of the 35-acre American Legion property at 1714 Legion Road for $7.9 million at a public hearing Monday night. The hearing's vote was little more than formality as the Town Council had already voted 8-1 to approve the purchase of the land on Dec. 6. Municipal rules dictated a public hearing as a compulsory step preceding a vote approving the financing of the purchase and the American Legion's proposed security interest in the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|7 hr
|NobodysBusiness
|1
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mon
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Sun
|natureboy
|1
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC