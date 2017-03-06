Chapel Hill Town Council advances plans on American Legion property

The Chapel Hill Town Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution approving the proposed financing of the purchase of the 35-acre American Legion property at 1714 Legion Road for $7.9 million at a public hearing Monday night. The hearing's vote was little more than formality as the Town Council had already voted 8-1 to approve the purchase of the land on Dec. 6. Municipal rules dictated a public hearing as a compulsory step preceding a vote approving the financing of the purchase and the American Legion's proposed security interest in the land.

