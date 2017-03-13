Chapel Hill names assistant town manager, Mary Jane Nirdlinger
Mary Jane Nirdlinger, who previously served as the executive director of the town's office of planning and sustainability, will assume the new role with a focus on internal process improvement, operational effectiveness and accountability systems. "We look forward to this new opportunity to strengthen our ability to be an effective collaborative and innovative organization," Town Manager Roger Stancil said.
