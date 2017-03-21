Chapel Hill children's store to close...

Chapel Hill children's store to close after 40 years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRAL.com

The Children's Store announced on Facebook on Sunday that it is in the process of closing its doors at 243 S. Elliott Rd., Chapel Hill. The entire store is 20 percent off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kathy curtin 22 hr JOSEPH CLEARY 2
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Sun Aminu Timberlake 1
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Sun lavo 6
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Mar 14 NobodysBusiness 5
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC