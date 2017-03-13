Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools wins Towm Council nod for new campus on South Merritt Mill Road
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools this week agreed to conditions aimed at resolving traffic concerns and won Town Council approval for its pre-K and high school campus on South Merritt Mill Road. Council members delayed the vote last month over concerns about potential traffic congestion on Merritt Mill Road.
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|7 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Tue
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
