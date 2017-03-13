Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools win...

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools wins Towm Council nod for new campus on South Merritt Mill Road

13 hrs ago

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools this week agreed to conditions aimed at resolving traffic concerns and won Town Council approval for its pre-K and high school campus on South Merritt Mill Road. Council members delayed the vote last month over concerns about potential traffic congestion on Merritt Mill Road.

