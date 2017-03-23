Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools receives a Best of Green Schoolsa award
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools on Wednesday received the Best of Green Schools award in the School System category from the Center for Green Schools at the U.S Green Building Council, in collaboration with the Green Schools National Network. The award winners were announced at the Green Schools Conference and Expo.
