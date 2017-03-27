Carrboro Alderwoman Michelle Johnson to move, resign from board
Michelle Johnson, a member of the Carrboro Board of Aldermen, is leaving town in June and will resign from the board at the end of May, she announced Tuesday. Johnson, the mayor pro tem, has served on the town's affordable housing task force since its inception and has been an activist on social-justice issues.
