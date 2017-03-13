Carolina Hosts NC State Wednesday In ACC Battle

Carolina Hosts NC State Wednesday In ...

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. The North Carolina men's tennis team, which moved up a spot to No. 4 in this week's ITA national rankings, hosts NC State Wednesday at 3 p.m. in an Atlantic Coast Conference battle.

