Brumley Nature Preserve opens on Earth Day

Spend Earth Day April 22, 2017 helping Triange Land Conservancy celebrate the opening of our 7th public nature preserve, The George and Julia Brumley Family Nature Preserve! The Brumley Preserve is located in western Orange County, approximately 2 miles southeast of Hillsborough and just a few miles from downtown Durham and Chapel Hill. Beginning at 9:00 am on April 22nd, join us for a family-friendly day of guided hikes, mountain biking tutorials and rides hosted by REI and TORC, nature activities, food trucks, Fullsteam beer and more! Complete details are available at triangleland.org The Brumley Preserve was designed as a model for sustainable land management practices.

