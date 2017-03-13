Brown-Billings to wed in June

Brown-Billings to wed in June

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Jody and Tammy Brown of State Road announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaylee Madison Brown, to Tyler Timothy Billings, son of Timothy and Joyce Billings of Ronda. Kaylee is a 2012 graduate of Elkin High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she served as president of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... 4 hr Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Looking For Answers from Duke Tue NobodysBusiness 5
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Mar 5 natureboy 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC