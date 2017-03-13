Brown-Billings to wed in June
Jody and Tammy Brown of State Road announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaylee Madison Brown, to Tyler Timothy Billings, son of Timothy and Joyce Billings of Ronda. Kaylee is a 2012 graduate of Elkin High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she served as president of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
