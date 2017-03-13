Bozentka Qualifies For Return Trip To NCAA Championships

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. Tar Heel junior Meredith Bozentka used an outstanding season and a 12th-place finish at last Saturday's NCAA Mid-Atlantic/South Regionals to earn a spot in the upcoming NCAA Fencing Championships, set for March 23-26 in Indianapolis, Ind. Bozentka qualified for the second year in a row.

