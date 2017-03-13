Bozentka Qualifies For Return Trip To...

Bozentka Qualifies For Return Trip To NCAA Championships

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: University of North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. Tar Heel junior Meredith Bozentka used an outstanding season and a 12th-place finish at last Saturday's NCAA Mid-Atlantic/South Regionals to earn a spot in the upcoming NCAA Fencing Championships, set for March 23-26 in Indianapolis, Ind. Bozentka qualified for the second year in a row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Thu June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Mar 14 NobodysBusiness 5
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Mar 5 natureboy 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC