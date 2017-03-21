Blake Harris announces he's reopening his recruitment
North Carolina point guard Blake Harris announced that he is re-opening his recruitment and the UW has released him from his national letter of intent. Harris, a point guard from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was recruited by Lorenzo Romar and his staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UW Dawg Pound.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|Mon
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Sun
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC