Black Lips prep 'Satan's graffiti or God's art?'
Black Lips will release new album Satan's graffiti or God's art? on May 5 via Vice. The album was produced by Sean Lennon and features guest appearances by Sean's mom, Yoko Ono, as well as Saul Adamczewski of Fat White Family.
