Black Lips Detail New Sean Lennon-Produced Album

The Black Lips unveiled a grimy new psych-rock stomper "Can't Hold On" from their upcoming Sean Lennon-produced LP, 'Satan's Graffiti or God's Art?' The Black Lips unveiled their new song, "Can't Hold On," from their forthcoming album Satan's Graffiti or God's Art? , out May 5th via Vice Records. Sean Lennon produced the album, the Atlanta band's first since 2014's Underneath the Rainbow .

