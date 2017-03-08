Bipartisan bill would a Raise the Agea of juvenile jurisdiction in N.C.
North Carolina is one of only two states in the nation that still automatically charges all 16- and 17-year-olds as adults, regardless of the crime. Today, legislators introduced a bipartisan bill in the North Carolina General Assembly to change this outdated practice.
