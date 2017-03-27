Berkshire Group Purchases Alexan Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, NC
The 265-unit property, which features 13,560 square feet of retail space, will be renamed Berkshire Chapel Hill. Berkshire Chapel Hill is located just 3.5 miles from the UNC campus and UNC hospital and is within walking distance of local restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
