Berger s science adviser gets environmental job at UNC

Jeffrey Warren, science adviser to Senate leader Phil Berger, has been named research director for the N.C. Policy Collaboratory at UNC-Chapel Hill. For months, Warren had been rumored to be in line for a high-level job with the new entity, which was created last year by the legislature.

