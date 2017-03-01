Ban the Box' bill gaining legislative support
Every year, tens of thousands of North Carolinians find themselves readjusting to life as convicted criminals, adding to the population of people whose record makes it difficult to find legitimate work. Now, a group of state legislators is trying to make it easier for someone with a criminal past to get a job.
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|3 hr
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|13 hr
|natureboy
|1
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|jacobmote
|7
